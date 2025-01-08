Iran atomic chief: Construction of units 2, 3 of Bushehr nuclear power plant continues

In a joint meeting with the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee, Mohammad Eslami said the capacity for nuclear power generation is set to triple according to the Seventh Development Plan, adding the AEOI, with the round-the-clock efforts of 5,000 personnel, is committed to the expansion.

Eslami highlighted the 50th anniversary of the AEOI establishment and the significant progress made despite international political pressures.

He emphasized the importance of nuclear technology as a driver for various sciences and technologies, and the need to overcome obstacles imposed by global powers.

Eslami noted that recent years have seen renewed focus on nuclear technology, adding plans are in place to construct nuclear power plants along the southern and northern coasts of Iran, aiming to produce 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power by 2041.

The AEOI said the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, a key asset in Iran’s energy production, has demonstrated high international standards in management, safety, and efficiency.

Eslami highlighted nuclear power plant’s operation has saved 105.7 million barrels of oil and prevented the emission of pollutants.