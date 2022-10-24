Iran says arrested 10 suspected Israel spies

The agents’ main task was to identify the Islamic Republic’s intelligence forces involved in subtle operations against the Tel Aviv regime and gun them down.

All ten members of the network were identified and arrested in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

The terrorist network had been in contact with several Mossad intelligence officers.

The members of the terror outfit, motivated by Mossad spy agency’s numerous pledges like financial gains, received rigorous training from Israeli intelligence officers and were collecting information about individuals cooperating with the Iranian security and intelligence apparatus.

They tried to extract information from their victims through abduction, various threats and violent assault and battery.

The terrorists were in direct contact with Mossad officers by establishing video communications with them. They were primarily active in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azerbaijan, the capital Tehran and the southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

Members of the group also set fire to the private cars and houses of some Iranian security forces and were paid sums of money for taking pictures and sending them to Mossad officers.

They had even unsuccessfully tried to assassinate Iranian security and intelligence forces.

Back in July, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry arrested a network of Mossad agents at the western borders, confiscating a large cache of weapons and ammunition that they were planning to use to provoke riots and terror inside the country.

Also in April, three agents working for the Israeli spy agency were arrested in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Iranian security forces also in March dismantled two foreign-backed terrorist teams, which were plotting to assassinate several foreign nationals working on infrastructure projects in the country’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.