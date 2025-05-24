Iran’s Armed Forces mark Khorramshahr liberation anniversary with strong messages to adversaries

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran honored the significance of May 24, 1982, describing the recapture of Khorramshahr as a symbol of resistance and divine victory.

It declared unwavering commitment to defending Iran’s territorial integrity, independence, and security, vowing to respond decisively to any threat.

The Army emphasized it would not allow the realization of “the ominous dreams of sworn enemies.”

Separately, the IRGC echoed similar sentiments in its own statement, describing the liberation as more than a military victory and a “manifestation of national identity and strength.”

The IRGC praised the unity of the Iranian people and armed forces during Operation Beit al-Moqaddas and warned that any hostile move by enemies would be met with an “unimaginable and regret-inducing response.”

Both institutions stressed the importance of preserving the legacy of Khorramshahr as a guiding light for future resistance and national resilience.