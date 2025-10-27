Monday, October 27, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentSelected

Iran approves national plan to confront climate change

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Water Crisis

Iran is facing widespread drought and severe climate impacts, prompting the government to adopt a comprehensive National Climate Change Management Plan.

The initiative, approved by the cabinet, focuses on three main pillars, including promoting a green economy, developing low-carbon industries, and strengthening climate adaptation and resilience.

According to Shina Ansari, Vice President and the head of the Department of Environment, the plan was prepared under Iran’s Seventh Development Plan with cooperation from ministries of energy, oil, and agriculture.

The program seeks to reduce vulnerability in critical sectors, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance international environmental cooperation.

Ahmad Taheri, head of the National Center for Air and Climate Change, said the plan defines strategies for the next five years, requiring government agencies to submit detailed operational programs, budgets, and timelines.

Iran, a predominantly arid country, has seen average temperatures rise by about two degrees Celsius since the 1960s, with rainfall decreasing by 20 percent over the past two decades.

Officials warn that without rapid action, the nation will face intensified droughts, water shortages, and social disruptions linked to climate migration.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks