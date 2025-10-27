Iran approves national plan to confront climate change

The initiative, approved by the cabinet, focuses on three main pillars, including promoting a green economy, developing low-carbon industries, and strengthening climate adaptation and resilience.

According to Shina Ansari, Vice President and the head of the Department of Environment, the plan was prepared under Iran’s Seventh Development Plan with cooperation from ministries of energy, oil, and agriculture.

The program seeks to reduce vulnerability in critical sectors, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance international environmental cooperation.

Ahmad Taheri, head of the National Center for Air and Climate Change, said the plan defines strategies for the next five years, requiring government agencies to submit detailed operational programs, budgets, and timelines.

Iran, a predominantly arid country, has seen average temperatures rise by about two degrees Celsius since the 1960s, with rainfall decreasing by 20 percent over the past two decades.

Officials warn that without rapid action, the nation will face intensified droughts, water shortages, and social disruptions linked to climate migration.