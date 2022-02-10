Iran appoints special envoy for pursuit of General Soleimani’s assassination

Iranian Foreign Minister has just named Mohsen Naziri Asl as his advisor and the chair of the Special Commission for Legal and International Pursuit of General Qassem Soleimani’s Assassination.

In a decree, Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that Naziri Asl will successfully work with relevant Iraqi officials to actively pursue the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

The foreign minister said he expects other bodies in Iran will cooperate with the special envoy.

Naziri Asl is currently the secretary of the Chemical Weapons Convention of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He was formerly Iran’s ambassador to the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Iran has said it will go after those responsible for the assassination of General Soleimani and his companions including Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis and will bring them to justice.

The two commanders were martyred in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020 at the direct order of former US president Donald Trump.

Iran has blacklisted Trump and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo as the main culprits behind the assassination, vowing to go after them through legal channels.

Iran also says many other US officials were involved in the killings whom have all been identified, adding legal action will be taken against them as well.