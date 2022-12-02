Saturday, December 3, 2022
Iran registers another day of Covid zero deaths

By IFP Media Wire
The Iranian Health Ministry figures on Friday showed that the Coronavirus pandemic had killed nobody over the past 24 hours in the country.

No one died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Iran, making the total number of deaths remain at 144,634, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

However, 23 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 14 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,235 patients out of a total of 7,559,760 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 79 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it noted.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,141,289 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,550,766 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,379,392 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

