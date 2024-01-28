Iran unveils ambitious 5-Year plan to revolutionize cloud fertilization

Dehghani Firouzabadi, in an exclusive interview with IRNA, highlighted the historical roots of cloud fertilization, integrating atmospheric ionization technology, which converts cloud constituents into positive and negative ions for fertilization. Dispelling doubts about climate engineering, he asserted the existence of this technology globally, stressing the need to evaluate its efficacy.

With a proposed annual investment of 500 billion tomans, Dehghani Firouzabadi outlined optimistic calculations, suggesting that a 5-year plan could significantly enhance rainfall levels through cloud fertilizationin in Iran.

He acknowledged Iran’s favorable conditions for rain and underlined the superiority of domestically produced flares and raw materials, surpassing foreign counterparts in quality.

Dehghani Firouzabadi emphasized the availability of flight facilities and fixed generators within the country, asserting that a serious commitment to implementing cloud fertilization in a comprehensive 5-year plan could yield profound benefits. While acknowledging the associated costs, he pledged that the investment, less than 3 thousand billion tomans, would be eclipsed by the extensive positive impacts on precipitation and environmental conditions.