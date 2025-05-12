Iran sounds alarm over sharp decline in birth rate

Dr. Alireza Raisi, Deputy Health Minister, announced the figures during a press briefing marking National Population Week.

“In 2024, fewer than one million births were recorded, compared to two million in 1986 – despite an increase from 10 to over 16 million married women,” Raisi said. “This is a serious warning.”

He noted that more than 60% of married women of reproductive age are now between 35 and 50 – a group nearing the end of their fertility window. “Special attention must be given to women born in the 1980s, who are now at the tail end of their childbearing years.”

Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, and Sistan and Baluchestan recorded the highest number of births this year.

Raisi also highlighted Iran’s extensive maternal health infrastructure, including 13,700 midwives in the national health network and over 54,000 healthcare workers, yet emphasized that urgent policy action is needed to reverse the fertility decline.

The decision for Iranians to have fewer or no children is rooted in a mix of economic, social, and political realities.

Soaring inflation, job insecurity, and housing costs have made raising children increasingly unaffordable, particularly in urban areas.