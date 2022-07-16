Saturday, July 16, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Iran sounds alarm over rising number of Covid cases, deaths

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iran’s National Coronavirus Task Force has warned about the rising number of fatalities and cases from the Covid-19 virus in the country.

“There is an upward trend in the number of coronavirus infections,” said Abbas Shirvajan, the spokesperson for the task force.

“This week, the number of hospitalizations due to coronavirus infection has risen 2.5 times, and the number of weekly deaths is up 40 percent,” he noted.

“The trend is likely to grow,” he explained.

“It has been two weeks that we have seen a rise in the number of cases as well as Covid patients receiving outpatient or inpatient treatment in hospitals,” said the spokesman.

He said the number of cities marked “red” has increased.

The “red” color indicates the most serious level of Covid infection in Iran.

The spokesman highlighted the need to be prepared to tackle the new wave of the disease.
“We hope this rise is not as much as the previous waves,” he said.

He also touched upon the high number of coronavirus patients in Europe and the United States.

“It is predicted that the [new] wave [of the disease] will reach its peak in the coming weeks after which we will see a drop in the number of infections and hospitalizations,” he added.

Following weeks of retreat that saw Corona zero-deaths, the Iranian health ministry announced on Friday that 141,477 people had died of the Coronavirus so far in the country.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks