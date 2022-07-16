Iran sounds alarm over rising number of Covid cases, deaths

“There is an upward trend in the number of coronavirus infections,” said Abbas Shirvajan, the spokesperson for the task force.

“This week, the number of hospitalizations due to coronavirus infection has risen 2.5 times, and the number of weekly deaths is up 40 percent,” he noted.

“The trend is likely to grow,” he explained.

“It has been two weeks that we have seen a rise in the number of cases as well as Covid patients receiving outpatient or inpatient treatment in hospitals,” said the spokesman.

He said the number of cities marked “red” has increased.

The “red” color indicates the most serious level of Covid infection in Iran.

The spokesman highlighted the need to be prepared to tackle the new wave of the disease.

“We hope this rise is not as much as the previous waves,” he said.

He also touched upon the high number of coronavirus patients in Europe and the United States.

“It is predicted that the [new] wave [of the disease] will reach its peak in the coming weeks after which we will see a drop in the number of infections and hospitalizations,” he added.

Following weeks of retreat that saw Corona zero-deaths, the Iranian health ministry announced on Friday that 141,477 people had died of the Coronavirus so far in the country.