Tuesday, July 8, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveTransportation

Iran reopens airspace as flight operations resume

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Airport

Mohammad Amirani, CEO of the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company and Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, announced that flight traffic is steadily increasing, with approximately 500 flights — including overflights, domestic, and international operations — receiving services from Iran’s airports.

Following recent hostilities and the temporary closure of Iran’s airspace due to security concerns stemming from U.S. and Israeli attacks, Amirani confirmed that the country’s aviation infrastructure is rapidly returning to full operational capacity.

“Thanks to the swift action of our specialists, damaged airport facilities were restored to operational status in record time,” he stated.

He further noted that the eastern air corridor of the country is now fully open, while flight operations in the western region are safely active from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

Amirani emphasized that the nation’s radar, navigation, and surveillance systems are in full operational condition and fully prepared to ensure the safe management of all flights.

Iran had temporarily restricted its airspace in response to security risks following coordinated missile and drone strikes by the Israeli regime and the United States, citing the safety of passengers and civil aviation as a top priority.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks