Iran reopens airspace as flight operations resume

Following recent hostilities and the temporary closure of Iran’s airspace due to security concerns stemming from U.S. and Israeli attacks, Amirani confirmed that the country’s aviation infrastructure is rapidly returning to full operational capacity.

“Thanks to the swift action of our specialists, damaged airport facilities were restored to operational status in record time,” he stated.

He further noted that the eastern air corridor of the country is now fully open, while flight operations in the western region are safely active from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

Amirani emphasized that the nation’s radar, navigation, and surveillance systems are in full operational condition and fully prepared to ensure the safe management of all flights.

Iran had temporarily restricted its airspace in response to security risks following coordinated missile and drone strikes by the Israeli regime and the United States, citing the safety of passengers and civil aviation as a top priority.