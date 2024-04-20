Saturday, April 20, 2024
Iran refutes claim air defense system in Isfahan partially damaged in face of flying objects

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Defense System

An informed source has played down reports that a part of the air defense system in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged after an explosion on Friday involving a few micro drones, Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

Playing down the reports as ‘propaganda’ by the Western media, the anonymous source told the Tehran-based news agency that the drones, claimed by the western media to be a part of an Israeli attack on the Iranian military positions, were shot down before getting close to the ‘sensitive areas.’

Tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated into a whole new level ever since April 1, when Israel launched a deadly strike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital Damascus, and Iran retaliated by staging unprecedented drone and missile strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories two weeks later.

The central Iranian city of Isfahan, home to nuclear facilities, experienced explosions in the early hours of Friday.

Following the developments, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi sprang up to confirm on Friday that the nuclear installations in Isfahan were not damaged and were safe.

