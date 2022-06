Pirhossein Koulivand said Iran’s Red Crescent Society can provide medical assistance for the quake-hit Afghans.

Iranian search and rescue teams and healthcare staff affiliated with the Red Crescent Society are on high alert in case they are ordered to be deployed to Afghanistan.

The 6.1 in eastern Paktika province has killed more than one thousand people and wounded hundreds more, while many are unaccounted for.

It has also destroyed or heavily damaged large numbers of houses and buildings.