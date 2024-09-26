10 Democrats vote to censure Biden, Blinken, Pentagon chief over Afghanistan withdrawal

Among those censured in the bill were President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The vote on the legislation was mostly split along party lines, but 10 Democrats voted with Republicans for the bill’s passage in a 219-194 vote. Eight Democrats reported not voting.

The 10 Democrats who bucked their party, per a roll call from the House clerk are:

Rep. Yadira Caraveo (Colo.), Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas), Rep. Don Davis (N.C.), Rep. Jared Golden (Maine), Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Rep. Jeff Jackson (N.C.), Rep. Greg Landsman (Ohio), Rep. Susie Lee (Nev.), Rep. Mary Peltola (Alaska) and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.).

The chaotic withdrawal from the country saw Kabul fall back into the hands of Taliban as many Afghans, including top officials, fleeing the country for safety.

Last month, a GOP report analyzing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan painted a picture of Biden determined to leave the country but fumbling preparations.

Biden and the White House have repeatedly said they have no regrets for the exit plan, in which 13 service members were killed at an airport trying to help people leave the country.