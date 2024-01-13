Iran-based African lion cub turns 1

The lion cub was not accepted by its mother at birth. However, it’s living a normal life.
Experts say Sana will be soon transferred outdoors.
Here you can see related pictures of the lion cub:
1 of 15
Sana, an African lion cub born in December 2022, turns 1. Sana is held at the Shahid Chamran Zoo of the Iranian city of Karaj, near Tehran.
The lion cub was not accepted by its mother at birth. However, it’s living a normal life.
Experts say Sana will be soon transferred outdoors.
Here you can see related pictures of the lion cub: