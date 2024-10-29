IFP ExclusiveEnergySelected

Iran’s Abadan refinery “unaffected” by Israeli regime’s attack

By IFP Editorial Staff

According to ISNA, none of the tanks or facilities at Iran’s Abadan refinery were damaged in the recent Israeli regime’s attack and refining operations and product output remain normal and stable.

In a recent report, BBC claimed that a storage unit at the Abadan refinery, in southern Iran, was damaged during Israel’s early Saturday morning assault on several Iranian targets.

However, investigations have confirmed that this claim is unfounded. All facilities and storage units at the Abadan refinery remain intact, and operations have continued uninterrupted.

The CEO of Abadan Refinery confirmed that the refinery’s activities are running as usual, with staff actively working in their units.

International media outlets had previously alleged damage to the Tehran refinery after an Israeli attack, which was also refuted.

During Israel’s assault, some military sites were targted in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, killing three army officers and a civilian.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks