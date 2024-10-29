Iran’s Abadan refinery “unaffected” by Israeli regime’s attack

In a recent report, BBC claimed that a storage unit at the Abadan refinery, in southern Iran, was damaged during Israel’s early Saturday morning assault on several Iranian targets.

However, investigations have confirmed that this claim is unfounded. All facilities and storage units at the Abadan refinery remain intact, and operations have continued uninterrupted.

The CEO of Abadan Refinery confirmed that the refinery’s activities are running as usual, with staff actively working in their units.

International media outlets had previously alleged damage to the Tehran refinery after an Israeli attack, which was also refuted.

During Israel’s assault, some military sites were targted in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, killing three army officers and a civilian.