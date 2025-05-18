Iran sentences 7 over Shah Cheragh terror attack; 3 face death penalty

Seyyed Sadrallah Rajaei-Nasab, head of the Fars Province judiciary, stated on Sunday that the three individuals had played key roles in aiding the attackers, including providing weapons and ammunition. They were convicted of “assisting in corruption on earth” and also sentenced to 25 years in prison for “assisting in armed rebellion.”

Two other defendants, affiliated with the Daesh terror group, were sentenced to 15 and 10 years in prison respectively, based on their level of involvement.

Additionally, two female suspects received five-year prison sentences, which will be served under electronic monitoring with restrictions within a one-kilometer radius of their residence due to special circumstances.

The court proceedings began in March 2024. A separate case related to arms possession is ongoing in the Criminal Court of Fars Province. Some verdicts have been appealed and are under review by the Supreme Court.

The Shah Cheragh shrine, located in Shiraz, was targeted in two separate attacks in 2022 and 2023. The main perpetrators were previously tried and executed.

In August 2023, a Tajik national carried out a violent attack at the shrine, opening fire and leaving two dead and seven wounded. Authorities swiftly apprehended the assailant and took him into custody.

The year before, another armed extremist stormed the shrine, murdering 15 worshippers, among them women and children, and injuring many others. Security forces engaged the attacker, wounding him before he later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.