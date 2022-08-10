Wednesday, August 10, 2022
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Iran reports 58% increase in transit of foreign goods

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

The spokesman for Iran’s customs organization says since President Ebrahim Raisi took office in late August 2021, 151,496mn tons of goods worth $101,820bn have been traded between Iran and foreign countries.

Rouhollah Latifi added that these figures show a 4% rise in weight and a 31% increase in value compared to the same period in the previous year.

As for exports, Latifi said some 113 million tons of goods worth $48.198bn accounted for Iran’s non-oil exports in the 11 months since Raisi’s administration took office.

He added that Iran has imported 12.875 million tons of foreign goods during the period which shows a 58% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Iran’s 13th administration has based its foreign policy on expansion of ties with neighbors and regional countries. This has resulted in a rise in trade transactions with those nations.

