Iran: 56 million+ doses of Covid vaccine administered

Iranian health officials say 56,596,124 Covid vaccine shots have been administered to people in the country so far.

Meanwhile, 16,532,554 people have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials announced Saturday, 217 more people died of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. That pushes the death toll from the start of the pandemic to 120,880.

A huge rise in vaccine imports and production inside Iran accelerated the vaccination drive in the country over the past few weeks. Iranian officials have said the entire population will soon be fully vaccinated. Only 16 cities and towns are marked red in Iran now, which is the highest level of Convid contraction risk.

The downward trend in deaths and hospitalizations has held over the past few weeks.