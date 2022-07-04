Monday, July 4, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Iran authorizes injection of 4th shot of Covid vaccine

By IFP Editorial Staff
Covid vaccine

Iranian health ministry has authorized the injection of the fourth dose of Covid vaccine to people who last got their third shot at least six months ago.

Kamal Heydari Iran’s deputy health minister says the ministry has issued an order to that effect.

Heydari added this is necessary given that Iranian Hajj pilgrims are going to return home soon and Iranians will also participate in millions in the Arbaeen mourning ceremonies in Iraq.

He added that all citizens are required to continue wearing masks and border healthcare facilities must work to diagnose the entry of new strains of Covid in a timely manner.

The deputy health minister of Iran made those comments as the number of Coronavirus deaths and new infections is showing an upward trend in the country.

The number of deaths is still single-digit but that of new cases has crossed the 1,000-mark.

Experts and officials say if people ease health protocols and refuse to get their booster shots, a resurgence of the virus is highly likely.

Iran has recently lifted the mandatory requirements for wearing face masks outdoors. Many experts have protested the decision warning it could pave the way for the resurgence of Coronavirus.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks