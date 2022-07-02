Saturday, July 2, 2022
Iranians advised to receive 3rd dose of COVID vaccine as infections rise

By IFP Editorial Staff
A senior Iranian health official has advised everyone to get all the three recommended doses of vaccine against COVID-19, amid a slight rise, over the past days, in cases of infection with the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease.

Deputy Health Minister Saeed Karimi told Iranian state TV on Friday that 150 million doses of vaccine had so far been administered countrywide, with 64 million having received the first dose and 57 million others the second.

He said that the people had “unfortunately not welcomed a third dose,” urging the public to complete the vaccination stages.

“To us, the completion of the vaccination [process] means receiving all the three doses to make sure that the individuals’ immune systems are strong. Unfortunately, only about 27 to 28 million people have taken the third dose,” he warned.

“Vaccination is our weapons against the coronavirus,” the official emphasized.

Iran, he said, is currently in a “rather desirable status” in terms of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, thanks to the public’s efforts, the government’s suitable measures, and the widespread inoculation campaign across the country.

The daily death toll from COVID-17 has remained single-digit for some weeks in Iran, with no deaths having been reported on several days.

However, the Health Ministry has registered a mild rise in the number of infections over the past days. On Friday, it registered 453 new cases.

