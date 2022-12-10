Saturday, December 10, 2022
Iran registers 38 Covid cases, 6 deaths over 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Saturday that 38 new cases of Coronavirus infection have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, adding that 6 patients have lost their lives in the same period of time.

Six more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,658, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

38 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 21 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,468 patients out of a total of 7,560,105 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

70 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it confrimed.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,144,789 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,554,774 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,386,527 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

