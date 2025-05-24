Iran has 1st air taxi service

President Masoud Pezeshkian inaugurated the air tax service inaugurated via video conference at Payam International Airport in Karaj, in western Tehran
The service initially connects Karaj and Qazvin.
More in pictures:
Iran’s first air taxi service began operations on Saturday, coinciding with the anniversary of Khorramshahr’s liberation during the Iraqi imposed war if 1980's.
President Masoud Pezeshkian inaugurated the air tax service inaugurated via video conference at Payam International Airport in Karaj, in western Tehran
