Iran has 1st air taxi service

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s first air taxi service began operations on Saturday, coinciding with the anniversary of Khorramshahr’s liberation during the Iraqi imposed war if 1980's.

President Masoud Pezeshkian inaugurated the air tax service  inaugurated via video conference at Payam International Airport in Karaj, in western Tehran
The service initially connects Karaj and Qazvin.

