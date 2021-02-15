Iran‌ Says Ready to Provide Lab Equipment for Afghan Universities

Iranian Vice-President Sorena Sattari says the country is prepared to provide laboratory equipment for the universities of Afghanistan.

The Iranian vice-president said currently the majority of lab equipment are being manufactured inside Iran.

Speaking in a Monday meeting with Abdul Zahir Shakib, the president of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan, Sattari said Tehran is prepared to cooperate with Afghanistan in supplying the lab equipment needed by Afghan universities.

“Iran has this capability, and all this equipment can be supplied to Afghanistan with special conditions and reasonable prices,” he noted.

In turn, the Afghan official said the two countries are neighbours and friends with lots of cultural, religious, and lingual commonalities, which should be used to develop their relations.