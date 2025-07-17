IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Interior minister: Iran cannot sustain current volume of Afghan migrants

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghan Refugees in Iran

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has warned that the country lacks the capacity to accommodate the growing number of undocumented Afghan migrants, emphasizing that current repatriation efforts are being conducted with dignity and coordination with Afghan authorities.

“We have long hosted the Afghan people, who have made significant contributions to our economy and society,” Momeni stated.

“However, the issue at hand concerns those who have entered the country illegally.”

According to Momeni, more than 70 percent of the Afghan nationals repatriated this year returned voluntarily.

“These returns were not forced. In the majority of cases, individuals registered themselves and willingly left,” he noted, adding that cooperation has been established with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to manage the situation.

He rejected any accusation of xenophobia or anti-migrant policies, stressing that Iran respects the dignity and cultural ties of the Afghan people.

“While there have been isolated issues, the overall approach remains centered on maintaining respect and humane treatment,” he said.

The minister reiterated that the government is working on structured plans to address the challenges posed by the large-scale unauthorized entries, while ensuring that migrant rights are upheld.

