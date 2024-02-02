Friday, February 2, 2024
Intelligence Ministry: Iran identifies dozens of Mossad-linked spies in 28 countries

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mossad

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry says it has identified dozens of anti-Iran spies linked to the Israeli espionage agency, Mossad, in 28 countries across the world.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry, in a statement on Friday, said, “In the largest combined operation, dozens of Mossad spies were identified in 28 countries.”

According to the documents obtained, some ‘thugs’ involved in several terrorist operations in Iran were also detained, the statement read.

It also added some Iranian nationals were among the recognized spies, without specifying the nationalities of the other ones.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry stated that the spy services sought to communicate with the Iranians on the internet and through immigration sites, trying to lure them into terrorist operations by giving them promises.

The operation came as Iran is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the toppling of the former of US-backed Shah regime.

