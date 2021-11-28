‘Inoculation of 4m Afghan migrants against Covid key Iran achievement ‘

The World Health Organization’s representative in Iran says four million Afghan refugees have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Iran, which is a great achievement.

“Providing coronavirus vaccines for migrants who live in Iran is a great job completed by the government of this country,” said Jaffar Hussain, who heads the WHO mission in Iran.

“Through expansion of general vaccination in Iran, daily fatalities due to Covid have fallen down below 100 people and most provinces are now out of the red alert and into the orange and blue zones.”

Hussain added that some one million people in Iran have received the booster dose of the Covid vaccine. He said the WHO is helping Pasteur Institute of Iran and its Barekat group to complete their evidence on their vaccines and receive the organization’s quality certificate, so that they can export their jabs to the regional countries and Africa.

He added that Iran now has over 160 million doses of Covid vaccines available for administration, stressing that the public vaccination campaign that saw up to 1.5 million doses administered in 24-hour periods show I0ran’s capability in the field.