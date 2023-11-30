IAEA head calls for resumption of dialogue with Tehran on Iran’s nuclear program

According to the Financial Times, the IAEA chief “has urged world powers to relaunch talks with Iran and not lose sight of the risks posed by its stockpiling of enriched uranium”.

“There needs to be some recreation of a system of dialogue with Iran,” Grossi said, as cited by the newspaper.

He added that the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program was “very uncertain” and urged nations to “sit down and re-engage”.

According to him, “trying to put [a nuclear deal] back into the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program) box wouldn’t work”.

“You can still call it a JCPOA but it should be a JCPOA 2.0 or something because you have to adapt,” Grossi continued.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected all accusations levelled by the West over the existence of undeclared nuclear activities or material in Iran, describing the allegations by the US and its European allies as a propaganda campaign against the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

Iran has proved the peaceful nature of its nuclear program to the world by signing the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers. However, Washington’s exit in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the agreement in limbo.