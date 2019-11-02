Hormoz Technology Tower to Open in Southern Iran

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari arrived in the province on Saturday and was welcomed by the provincial governor as well as other high-ranking provincial authorities.

The vice president is to inaugurate the Hormoz Technology Tower, visit knowledge-based companies and attend a meeting on the promotion of the province’s knowledge-based companies and economy.

Ground was broken for the tower in 2017 aimed at creating a physical space to house technology experts, innovators and knowledge-based companies of the province as well as creating an environment for innovation and entrepreneurship in the province supported by the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office.

The tower contains 9 floors, including a floor used as workshop and laboratory, a floor jointly used by startups, and other floors belonging to provincial development centres as well as offices for research on, and development of active industries.