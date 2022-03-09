Historic growth in Iran’s foreign trade

The Iranian Customs spokesman said nearly 16 million tons of goods worth some 10 billion dollars were exchanged between Iran and other countries between January 21 and February 21.

That translates into 45% increase in weight and 52% in value compared to the same period last year. Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said China, Turkey and Iraq respectively had the highest amount of trade with Iran during the period.

The hike in foreign trade comes as Iran has been under harsh US sanctions since 2018. The sanctions were placed on the Islamic Republic as part of the US’s so-called maximum pressure.