Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Historic growth in Iran’s foreign trade

By IFP Editorial Staff
Official figures show Iran's foreign trade increased by 50% in January and February of this year.

The Iranian Customs spokesman said nearly 16 million tons of goods worth some 10 billion dollars were exchanged between Iran and other countries between January 21 and February 21.

That translates into 45% increase in weight and 52% in value compared to the same period last year. Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said China, Turkey and Iraq respectively had the highest amount of trade with Iran during the period.

The hike in foreign trade comes as Iran has been under harsh US sanctions since 2018. The sanctions were placed on the Islamic Republic as part of the US’s so-called maximum pressure.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 14

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks