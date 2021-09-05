High-ranking Iran MP resigns from parliament

The Iranian parliament has confirmed the reception of the letter of resignation of the chamber’s vice speaker Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said during Sunday’s parliamentary session that Ghazizadeh Hashemi’s resignation will be on the chamber’s agenda this week. 

Earlier a member of the parliament’s presiding board said Ghazizadeh Hashemi is stepping down to take the top post in the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi has been nominated for the position by President Ebrahim Raisi. 

Ghazizadeh Hashemi ran for president in the June presidential election, but abandoned the race in favor of Raisi.

