Hezbollah announces death of leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah has confirmed the killing of Nasrallah in a massive air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut on Friday evening that reduced several residential buildings to rubble.

The group pledged to keep up the fight against Israel “in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people”.

Nasrallah, 64, led the Iran-backed group for more than 32 years, serving as a political and spiritual leader who guided Hezbollah to a place of prominence in Lebanon.

Among his supporters, the powerful leader was lauded for standing up to Israel and defying the United States.

Nasrallah’s death is a major blow to Hezbollah, which has been hit by a wave of unprecedented attacks in recent weeks, including pager and walkie-talkie detonations targeting its members.

More than 720 people have been killed in Lebanon since the conflict escalated on Monday, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.