Hezbollah fires over 100 rockets at occupied territories

The Israeli military said in a statement that the group launched more than 100 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee region on Wednesday, stressing it marks one of the largest barrages carried out by Hezbollah.

The statement added that the barrage saw the city of Tiberias targeted for the first time.

It went on to assert that several rockets were intercepted by the regime’s so-called Iron Dome systems, while others impacted at several locations.

As a result of the rocket impacts, several fires were sparked, according to the Israeli army.

Israeli media outlets reported that some rockets had slammed into a factory at Sassa kibbutz in the Upper Galilee area, causing damage.

There were also reports of power outage in Safed city in the northern sector of the 1948 occupied territories as a result of the Hezbollah rocket strike.

The massive attack was in response to the death of a high-ranking Hezbollah field commander in Israeli airstrikes against a house in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced in a statement that Sami Abdallah, better known by the nom the guerre Abu Taleb, born in 1969, was killed in the air raids that targeted a residential building in the town of Jwaya, located 95 kilometers (59 miles) south of the capital Beirut, early on Wednesday.

The Lebanese group later added the deaths of three other resistance fighters, identifying them as Mohammad Hussein Sabra, also known as Baqer, Ali Salim Soufan, and Qassem Hmayyid, also known as Sajed, respectively.

On Tuesday night, Israel’s army said a barrage of “50 launches” had been fired by Hezbollah at the strategic Golan Heights, sparking fires.

The occupying Israeli regime has repeatedly launched attacks on southern Lebanon since October 7, after commencing a genocidal war in Gaza that has killed almost 37,200 Palestinians, predominantly women and children so far.

As a retaliatory measure, Hezbollah has been carrying out almost daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

At least 455 people have been killed on the Lebanese border, including more than 80 civilians, according to reports.

Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.