Health officials warn of new COVID-19 surge in Iran

Dr. Mohammadreza Salehi, a member of the National Scientific Committee on COVID-19, reported that hospitals in Tehran have witnessed a notable uptick in respiratory infections and coronavirus hospitalizations.

“Until recently, we saw about one or two COVID-19 patients per week. Now, we’re seeing five to eight new cases daily,” he said, noting a slow but steady upward trend.

The Ministry of Health has issued a nationwide alert to medical universities, calling for heightened surveillance and preventive action against respiratory illnesses, particularly COVID-19 and influenza. Official data suggests the share of COVID-19 among respiratory infections has doubled from 2% to 4% in recent weeks.

Though there is no confirmation of a new variant, experts emphasize the need for genomic monitoring. Patients are exhibiting symptoms such as sore throat, dry cough, nasal discharge, and in some cases, lung involvement – particularly among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Health officials are urging high-risk individuals – including transplant recipients, chemotherapy patients, and those over 65 – to avoid crowded spaces and public transport. Experts also stress the continued use of masks and hand hygiene.