Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Hamas’s Haniyeh affirms Iran support for Palestinians

By IFP Editorial Staff

In a joint press conference with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, affirmed Iran's leading support for Palestine amidst the ongoing battle against the Zionist regime. 

Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinian people’s remarkable resistance showcases their unwavering courage against oppression. Despite significant costs, the Zionist regime’s military objectives remain unmet, resulting in dwindling political and international backing.

While acknowledging the “delayed and flawed” UN Security Council resolution, Haniyeh highlights his portrayal of the Zionist regime’s “unparalleled isolation and the diminishing influence of the United States on the global stage.”

Expressing gratitude to Iran’s leadership and people, he emphasizes the significance of the International Quds Day amidst the ongoing Al-Aqsa storm, urging a strong Muslim presence.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran on Tuesday. His visit follows one day after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza.

