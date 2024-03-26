Hamas’s Haniyeh affirms Iran support for Palestinians

Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinian people’s remarkable resistance showcases their unwavering courage against oppression. Despite significant costs, the Zionist regime’s military objectives remain unmet, resulting in dwindling political and international backing.

While acknowledging the “delayed and flawed” UN Security Council resolution, Haniyeh highlights his portrayal of the Zionist regime’s “unparalleled isolation and the diminishing influence of the United States on the global stage.”

Expressing gratitude to Iran’s leadership and people, he emphasizes the significance of the International Quds Day amidst the ongoing Al-Aqsa storm, urging a strong Muslim presence.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran on Tuesday. His visit follows one day after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza.