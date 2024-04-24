Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Hamas military spokesperson calls for continued attacks on Israel in first video message in weeks

By IFP Media Wire
Hamas Group

Abu Obaida, the spokesperson of Hamas’ military wing Al Qassam Brigades, has urged continued attacks on the Zionist regime in his first video message in nearly 2 months, marking 200 days of the Israel war on Gaza.

“We will keep attacking the enemy with different techniques as long as the aggression continues on our land,” Abu Obaida said.

Hamas fighters would “keep coming out to fight the enemy,” he added.

He also praised Iran’s unprecedented strikes on Israel earlier this month, saying the attack’s “size and nature, established new rules and confused the enemy’s calculations”.

Abu Obaida also slammed Israel’s role in the hostage release and ceasefire negotiations, saying Israel is “trying to renounce all his promises” and wants to “gain more time”.

Israel has waged a sweeping offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 which killed around 1,200 people.

At least 34,150 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,000 have been injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement as acute shortages of food plunge Gaza into famine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

