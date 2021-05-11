Hamas Chief Calls Zarif to Brief Him on Jerusalem Tensions

In a telephone conversation on Monday night, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh briefed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the latest situation in the occupied territories and the usurping Zionist regime’s attacks against Palestinians as well as the Palestinian people’s all-out resistance.

During the phone call, Haniyeh also asked Foreign Minister Zarif for Iran’s support for the Palestinian people’s resistance.

The Iranian foreign minister, in turn, reaffirmed Iran’s solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, and condemned the usurping and brutish Zionist regime’s measures against the fasting people of Palestine as well as its attack against Al-Aqsa Mosque and martyring and wounding defenceless worshippers.

Zarif reiterated Iran’s all-out support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause.

He also briefed Haniyeh on his consultations with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on supporting the Palestinian people’s resistance at the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).