UNGA adopts resolution stressing Palestinians right to self-determination

A total of 172 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while only Israel, the United States, Micronesia, Argentina, Paraguay and Papua New Guinea opposed it: Eight countries abstained, including Ecuador, Liberia, Togo, Tonga, Panama, Palau, Tuvalu and Kiribati.

It is noteworthy that the presence of far-right and extremist governments in Argentina, Paraguay and Ecuador contributed to their opposition to this resolution, as well as other resolutions concerning human rights in general.

The adoption of this resolution reflects a global rejection of Israel’s occupation and colonial activities, which hinder the Palestinian people from achieving their right to self-determination and living with dignity in an independent state.

The resolution highlights the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion, which declares Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and calls for its immediate end due to its devastating impact on the Palestinian people’s ability to exercise their right to self-determination, as guaranteed by the UN Charter and international law.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution, emphasizing that it represents a fundamental and inalienable right, as well as a cornerstone of the United Nations Charter.

The ministry expressed its gratitude to the sisterly and friendly countries, as well as those that sponsored and voted in favor of the resolution, at a time when the Palestinian people are enduring genocide and ongoing violations of all their rights, including the right to self-determination.

The ministry highlighted the importance of implementing the General Assembly’s resolution, which endorsed the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the illegality of the Israeli occupation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the countries that did not support the resolution and voted negatively to reconsider their positions and join the moral majority in line with international law. It also reaffirmed its commitment to working with members of the international community to implement these resolutions and turn them into effective mechanisms for action.