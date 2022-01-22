Saturday, January 22, 2022
type here...
Views

‘Govt. coordinated currency, trade policies help Iran’s export value top $40bn’

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The chief of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) expressed his satisfaction with the worth of exports, saying the coordination between the government’s currency and trade policies has effectively helped Iran’s exports touch more than $40 billion.

Gholamhossein Shafei added although the new administration took office less than six months ago, it has adopted policies in the currency and trade sectors that the businessmen have assessed as very positive.

The ICCIMA head said the country’s foreign trade would witness greater growth if the current trend keeps going.

He said the government’s measures to remove obstacles to exports encourage exporters to do their job without any concerns.

According to Shafei, the administration of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has managed to remove some 60 percent of obstacles in the way of trade and exports, causing the country’s exports to soar.

He referred to the years-long problems facing Iran’s trade with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, adding President Raisi’s recent visit to Tajikistan led to their settlement and the country’s trade volume with Iran started to grow since then.

Shifting to the trade between Iran and Iraq, Shafei said the Raisi administration is resolved to boost trade with the neighboring states.

He predicted that Iran-Iraq trade volume would hit $20 billion during the current government.

The chief of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture added a trade center will be set up by Iranians in the Iraqi city of Karbala in the near future.

Previous articleIraq PMF to support army in wake of deadly attack on Diyala barracks
Next articleIran’s Shiraz city hosting migratory birds

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks