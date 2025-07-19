IFP ExclusiveAsia

Governor of Herat: No tensions in Iran-Afghan relations amid mass return of migrants

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Governor of the Afghan province of Herat bordering Iran, Noor Ahmad Islamjar, reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between Iran and Afghanistan during a visit to the Dogharoun border crossing, where he oversaw the return of a large number of Afghan nationals from Iran in recent months.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Islamjar stated, “Today, a number of our compatriots who had been living in Iran are returning home. I am here to monitor this repatriation process closely.”

He emphasized that the growing wave of returnees does not reflect diplomatic friction, insisting instead that relations between Tehran and Kabul remain stable and cooperative.

“There are no problems in Iran-Afghanistan relations. Both governments maintain positive engagement,” he said.

His visit also includes participation in an economic summit between Herat and Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province. Islamjar is scheduled to sign several cooperation agreements, visit production facilities, and meet with regional officials in Mashhad, northeastern Iran.

Iran has been hosting millions of Afghans for decades, but has set a mid-March ultimatum for around 2 million illegal Afghan migrants to return to their home country.

Iran’s water share from Hirmand River and the Taliban administration’s refusal to ease the flow of upstream water towards Iran is another sticking point between the two neighbors.

