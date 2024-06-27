Ghazizadeh Hashemi drops out of Iranian presidential race ahead of election

Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a former parliamentarian and vice president, announced his withdrawal from the contest in a statement on Wednesday.

He specified the reason for his entering the competition as defending the legacy of former president Raisi, who was martyred in a helicopter crash on May 19 alongside his entourage, prompting the country to schedule snap presidential election for June 28.

Through his statement, Ghazizadeh Hashemi said he prided himself on having had the opportunity to work alongside Raisi.

He stated that he had “spared no effort” to defend the former chief executive’s track record during his time in the race.

Attending a televised political roundtable last Wednesday, the candidate, who currently heads the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, pledged to champion a robust diplomacy of power.

He also vowed to continue the martyred president’s strategic international relations policy that had yielded numerous accomplishments.

The candidates remaining in the race are Saeed Jalili, a former lead nuclear negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament speaker, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former interior minister, Masoud Pezeshkian, former health minister, and Alireza Zakani, mayor of Tehran.