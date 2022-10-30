Ghalibaf: Zionist regime, reactionaries cannot hide behind Daesh mask

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a parliament session on Sunday, in reaction to the Wednesday terrorist attack on the pilgrims and worshippers at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which left 13 people, including women and children, dead and dozens wounded.

The parliament speaker said the terrorist attack, claimed by Daesh, proved that the enemies are seeking to disrupt the country’s security, adding Iran would give a crushing response to the carnage.

Iranian officials say perpetrators of the terrorist attack found an opportunity to sneak into Iran amid the deadly unrest and riots in Iranian cities following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16.

Ghalibaf called on intellectuals and thinkers in Iran to openly disavow the criminals and violent rioters.