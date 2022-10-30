Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsParliamentSecurity

Ghalibaf: Zionist regime, reactionaries cannot hide behind Daesh mask

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the Zionist regime and reactionary forces cannot hide behind the mask of the Daesh terrorist group and anti-Iran Saudi-funded media based in London, holding them responsible for the recent deadly unrest in Iran.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a parliament session on Sunday, in reaction to the Wednesday terrorist attack on the pilgrims and worshippers at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which left 13 people, including women and children, dead and dozens wounded.

The parliament speaker said the terrorist attack, claimed by Daesh, proved that the enemies are seeking to disrupt the country’s security, adding Iran would give a crushing response to the carnage.

Iranian officials say perpetrators of the terrorist attack found an opportunity to sneak into Iran amid the deadly unrest and riots in Iranian cities following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16.

Ghalibaf called on intellectuals and thinkers in Iran to openly disavow the criminals and violent rioters.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks