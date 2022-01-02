‘Gen. Soleimani perfectly linked diplomacy, military field’

Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani made a speech at a ceremony held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies to commemorate General Soleimani on Sunday.

The senior military official said General Soleimani “was a flag-bearer in various fields.”

Qa’ani said General Soleimani perfectly linked diplomacy and the military field.

General Soleimani viewed politics from Islam’s standpoint and avoided becoming a “political player,” Qa’ani said, adding that his school of thought necessitates everyone to stand united on the country’s political stage.

The Quds Force chief said that the iconic figure’s initiatives turned Tehran into the hub of resistance and Islamic convergence.

General Soleimani was assassinated by a targeted US drone strike on January 3, 2020 upon arrival in the Iraqi capital on an official visit.