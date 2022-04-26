Tuesday, April 26, 2022
type here...
HomelandFoodIFP ExclusivePopular Articles

“Gaz” Candy, Traditional Souvenir of Iran’s Isfahan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Gaz traditional Sweet Candy (گز)
The Gaz place of origin is Esfahan.
Gaz (Candy) is the name of a type of Persian nougat which originated from Isfahan in central Iran. The sticky white substance is formed of honeydew combined with other ingredients including pistachio or almond kernels, rosewater and egg white.

Read more:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks