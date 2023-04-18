G7 welcomes Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement

“We welcome initiatives to improve bilateral relations among countries and de-escalate tensions in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia’s recent agreement to restore ties,” the G7 foreign ministers said in a collective statement released following their meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after seven years of estrangement.

In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Iran and Saudi Arabia are pushing to implement their agreements on re-opening of embassies and that the missions will begin operation no later than May 9.

Nasser Kanaani stated in his weekly presser on Monday that political relations between the two sides are practically restored and they face no obstacle to re-opening of diplomatic missions.

Kaaani added that Iran and Saudi Arabia are now exchanging technical delegations on the matter.