Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Funeral procession for martyrs of Shiraz terror attack

By IFP Editorial Staff

A funeral procession was held on Wednesday for those killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

Two people were killed and several others were wounded in the attack, carried out by a Takfiri Tajik national.

Several arrests have been made and the safe house of the terrorists has been identified by the Iranian security and intelligence forces.

