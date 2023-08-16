Funeral procession for martyrs of Shiraz terror attack

Two people were killed and several others were wounded in the attack, carried out by a Takfiri Tajik national.
Several arrests have been made and the safe house of the terrorists has been identified by the Iranian security and intelligence forces.
A funeral procession was held on Wednesday for those killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
