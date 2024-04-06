Funeral procession held for Iranian General killed in Israel Syria attack

General Haj Rahimi was killed along with six other Iranian military advisors including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi in an airstrike by the Zionist regime against Iran’s consulate section in Damascus.
Iran has vowed a crushing response.
People hold a funeral for General Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi on Saturday at Shahid Mahalati Township of Tehran.
