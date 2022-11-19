Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli raid in coastal districts

Syrian air defense units have managed to intercept and bring down separate barrages of missiles launched by the Israeli military at various targets in the Arab country’s central and western regions amid an upsurge in the Tel Aviv regime’s aggression against the nation.

“At around 6:30 a.m. (0300 GMT), the Israeli enemy perpetrated an air aggression over the Mediterranean Sea and from the direction of [the northwestern city of] Baniyas, targeting several areas in the central and coastal regions. Our aerial defenses intercepted the aggressor’s missiles and downed most of them,” the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted an unnamed military source as saying on Saturday morning.

The source added that four Syrian soldiers were killed and another was injured as a result of the air raids, and there was some material damage as well.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories, which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.