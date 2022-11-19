Saturday, November 19, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldMiddle East

Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli raid in coastal districts

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Fighter Jet

Four Syrian military servicemen have reportedly lost their lives in an Israeli military attack targeting several sites in the war-torn country’s central and western regions.

Syrian air defense units have managed to intercept and bring down separate barrages of missiles launched by the Israeli military at various targets in the Arab country’s central and western regions amid an upsurge in the Tel Aviv regime’s aggression against the nation.

“At around 6:30 a.m. (0300 GMT), the Israeli enemy perpetrated an air aggression over the Mediterranean Sea and from the direction of [the northwestern city of] Baniyas, targeting several areas in the central and coastal regions. Our aerial defenses intercepted the aggressor’s missiles and downed most of them,” the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted an unnamed military source as saying on Saturday morning.

The source added that four Syrian soldiers were killed and another was injured as a result of the air raids, and there was some material damage as well.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories, which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks