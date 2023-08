The media center of the Judiciary said Tabari was freed after he filed for a retrial and the Iranian Supreme Court revoked the previous sentence.

Tabari was then freed on a 300-billion-toman bail. Later, he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison plus 74 lashes.

The sentence was also upheld by the Supreme Court.

However, Tabari faces other charges on which he will be tried while serving his 12.5-year term in prison.