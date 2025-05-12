Former IRGC commander: Diplomacy as essential as military strength for Iran’s security

In a recent interview with IRNA, Alaei reflected on the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the US, held with Oman’s mediation. He noted that the atmosphere surrounding the negotiations is significantly more strained than in previous rounds.

“The earlier rounds were more constructive, but the US has since increased its demands and shifted away from prior understandings,” Alaei said.

While highlighting Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear technology, Alaei criticized what he called a mischaracterization of Iran’s nuclear ambitions by US officials and reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is aimed at civilian purposes and is under full IAEA oversight.

Alaei described the approach of US President Donald Trump as contradictory, suggesting that Trump’s tactics were “part of a broader strategy to apply pressure while maintaining leverage at the negotiating table.”

Beyond nuclear negotiations, Alaei argued that diplomacy itself is a form of national power, on par with military strength. He cited global examples of adversaries continuing dialogue during conflict and warned against isolating Iran from international diplomacy.

Alaei noted that while Iran has developed its military capabilities significantly, its economic and diplomatic power has not grown in tandem. He attributed this imbalance to international sanctions and internal policy inefficiencies.