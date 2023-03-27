Monday, March 27, 2023
Former Iranian official criticizes proposed heavy fine for hijab rule violation 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s former communications minister has criticized a parliamentary motion which would impose a fine of up to 3 billion tomans (roughly 60 thousand dollars) for women’s failure to observe the Islamic veil (hijab).

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said, “Which fiqh (Islmaic jurisprudence) orders the payment of 900 million tomans (less than 20 thousand dollars) as blood money (diyeh) and  3 billion tomans for hijab rule violation?”

The bill was announced by an MP a couple of days ago. He said apart from the fine, women who violate the hijab rule could have their driving license and passport nullified and could face an internet use ban.

The motion has drawn criticism from many inside Iran.

Observing Islamic hijab is a must under the Iranian laws.

